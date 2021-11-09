WWE has joined Comcast NBCUniversal’s SportsTech Accelerator.

Comcast NBCUniversal announced today that WWE and the PGA Tour have joined their SportsTech Accelerator as advisors when it commences its second cohort of startups in February 2022.

Sports technology startups selected to the Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech Accelerator will gain valuable access to WWE and PGA Tour business leaders, in addition to other brands currently involved with the program. In just its second year, the Comcast NBCU SportsTech Accelerator has built a distinct group of experts who advise the accelerator’s participants, including business leaders from NBC Sports, Sky Sports, GOLF, NASCAR, U.S. Ski & Snowboard, USA Swimming, USA Cycling, NBC Sports Next and Comcast Spectacor, and now WWE and the PGA Tour.

The accelerator caters to rising sports technology startups in the fields of media & entertainment, fan/player engagement, athlete/player performance, team & coach success, venue & event innovation, fantasy sports & betting, esports, and the business of sports.

“We’re thrilled to welcome PGA TOUR and WWE, two iconic global sports and entertainment brands, into our Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech partner consortium to engage with these entrepreneurs as they seek to change the way consumers experience sports,” said Jenna Kurath, Vice President, Startup Partnerships at Comcast and Head of Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech. “This shared commitment to developing the next generation of sports technology builds upon NBC Sports’ longstanding and trusted partnerships with both organizations, from partnering with the PGA TOUR to deliver unparalleled live tournament coverage, to Peacock being the exclusive home of the WWE Network for fans across the country.”

“WWE has always adopted new technologies to allow us to provide our fans with the most compelling content across platforms,” said Rajan Mehta, Executive Vice President, Chief Product & Technology Officer at WWE. “Disruption is in our company’s DNA and considering SportsTech’s innovation categories from fan engagement to venue and event innovation, we’re extremely excited to invite these disruptive entrepreneurs into WWE and identify ways to enhance our fan experience and reach a new generation of consumers.”

The startups selected for the next Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech Accelerator class will be announced on February 21, 2022. You can visit this link if you’re interested in joining the accelerator as a partner.

Stay tuned for more.

