– WWE’s charter flight to Saudi Arabia departed around 5 PM ET today as planned. A full team of producers, along with key members of the SmackDown roster and staff, were part of the traveling group.

– Several WWE personnel have already been on the ground in Saudi Arabia for weeks, while another group that encountered a brief delay in Qatar earlier this week has since arrived.

– At no point was there any concern from the Saudi government regarding the scheduled WWE events being held as planned.

– Next week’s WWE Raw will air with an early start time to accommodate the taping of WWE SmackDown. The schedule adjustment is being made to allow the roster time off for the July 4th holiday.

– Internally, WWE is keeping the King and Queen of the Ring tournament results tightly under wraps.

– In case you missed it, WWE executives reportedly had no knowledge of any internal issue regarding American Gladiators featuring AEW talent, despite rumors suggesting otherwise.

