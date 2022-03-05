Fightful Select has released a new report regarding this evening’s WWE Supershow from the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York City.

-Reports are that the show is being “closely guarded,” as plans for what’s happening are still being determined, but are also much more private than usual.

-A source tells the publication that the internal rundowns are not as widely available as most other events, including television. However, Fightful adds that they have not been told thus far about anything major being planned.

-Brock Lesnar is scheduled to defend the WWE championship, but his opponent is currently unknown, and is just listed as “TBD” on run sheets. Former Universal champion Kevin Owens was at one point considered for Lesnar. There are a lot of cameras backstage for the show prepping to film something.

