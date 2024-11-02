Things are getting started with a bang today in Saudi Arabia.

Ahead of WWE Crown Jewel 2024 this afternoon in Riyadh, we have learned the scheduled opening match for the premium live event portion of the big show.

Kicking things off in the ring as the first PLE bout of the show today, which kicks off at 1/12c on the WWE Network on Peacock, is the big six-man tag-team featured match.

The bout will see Roman Reigns, “Main Event” Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso join forces to take on The Bloodline trio of Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga, with Tonga Loa at ringside.

For those interested, check out our complete WWE Crown Jewel 2024 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)