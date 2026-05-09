WWE opened the final episode of SmackDown before Backlash 2026 with an unexpected tribute.

The May 8 Backlash “go-home” edition of SmackDown from Jacksonville began with an “In Memory Of” graphic honoring late media mogul and former WCW owner Ted Turner.

Turner, who famously led WWE’s longtime promotional rival WCW during the height of the Monday Night Wars against Vince McMahon and WWE, passed away earlier this week at the age of 87 following reported health complications.

The tribute caught many viewers by surprise given Turner’s historic connection to WCW and his role in one of the most competitive eras in pro wrestling history.

Following the memorial graphic, WWE transitioned directly into its standard “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature narrated by Paul Levesque before officially kicking off the Backlash go-home broadcast.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 5/8/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.