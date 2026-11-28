WWE paid tribute to one of its own on Saturday.

The WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 Countdown show from Daikin Park in Houston, Texas, opened with an emotional tribute to Bronson Reed (Jermaine Haley), who passed away on Friday at the age of 38 due to medical complications.

Joe Tessitore fought back tears as he spoke about Reed, his family and what he meant to those around him.

“He was a husband, a father, a friend, a beloved colleague,” Tessitore said. “When so much of what we will see at Survivor Series is defined by family inside the ring, we’re reminded of what truly matters beyond it; family.”

WWE then aired a special video package celebrating the career of the late WWE Superstar.

Following the video package, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque sat down with Michael Cole to reflect on the man behind the larger-than-life character.

“He was a wonderful human being,” Levesque said. “Over the last decade, through NXT and here, just a wonderful person. Always positive. Always upbeat. Big booming laugh and smile. Just a wonderful guy.”

He continued, “The character he played and the look he had was so big and was a force of nature physically. Yet there was this wonderful teddy bear of a human inside of that that made everybody around him love him.”

When asked about the contrast between Reed’s intimidating on-screen persona and his personality behind the scenes, Levesque recalled how excited Reed was to become a father.

“There was such a line for him when he was on camera and the seriousness and the destruction, because you would see this huge, menacing guy that could move incredibly quickly for his size that it was shocking, but then he’d walk through the curtain and he was such a nice and wonderful human with a daughter,” Levesque stated. “I remember when he told me about his wife being pregnant with his daughter. Happiness was just bubbling out of him.”

Levesque added, “That’s the person he was. If someone was having a bad day, you could see the compassion in his eyes. He was so passionate about this.”

Cole also reflected on giving Reed the nickname “Auszilla,” noting how different Jermaine Haley was from the destructive character WWE fans had come to know.

“He truly touched everybody,” Levesque said. “As big and large as life as he was, there was nothing about him standoffish. He treated and spoke to everybody the same. He was universally loved in the locker room and by the crew.”

Levesque continued, “For fans around the world, an incredible performer. For us behind the scenes, an incredible human being.”

The WWE executive concluded the emotional interview by expressing his condolences to Reed’s family.

Join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com for our live WWE Survivor Series 2026 Results coverage from Houston, TX.

WWE pays tribute to the larger-than-life career, & memories of Jermaine Haley, also known as Bronson Reed. @JoeTessESPN helps honor the legacy of the extraordinary man and Superstar, and offers condolences to Jermaine’s entire family as well as his friends, co-workers and fans. https://t.co/YXDZpiwy1X — WWE (@WWE) November 28, 2026

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque sits down with Michael Cole to share memories and reflect on the incredible legacy left by Jermaine Haley, also known as Bronson Reed, as a Superstar inside and outside of the ring. https://t.co/mMtLIz1zpO — WWE (@WWE) November 28, 2026

.@JoeTessESPN honors Jermaine Haley, known as Bronson Reed. https://t.co/KPAgPpi7vk — WWE (@WWE) November 28, 2026