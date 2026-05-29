The stage is starting to get set for the latest annual WWE King of the Ring and WWE Queen of the Ring tournaments.

Two names have officially entered the race for WWE royalty on Friday night’s WWE Clash In Italy blue brand “go-home show” in Barcelona, Spain.

During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, both WWE United States Champion Trick Williams and Jacy Jayne announced that they will be participating in this year’s WWE King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, respectively.

The tournaments are scheduled to begin on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, which airs live during the afternoon hours due to WWE being in Italy.

WWE also confirmed an added incentive for this year’s winners.

The 2026 WWE King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring victors will each earn a championship match at this year’s WWE SummerSlam premium live event, which takes place this August.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com for the latest WWE King and Queen of the Ring updates.