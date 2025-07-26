A planned WWE Late Night comedy event set for Saturday, August 2 during SummerSlam weekend has reportedly been canceled.

The show was scheduled to take place at the Bergen Performing Arts Center in New Jersey and was slated to feature comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, along with an appearance by Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

While WWE has yet to publicly comment on the situation, one source at the venue claims the cancellation came from WWE’s side. The same source noted that ticket sales for the event were described as “light.”

Rhodes was the only advertised WWE talent for the event, which was otherwise built around the involvement of Hinchcliffe, who is not affiliated with WWE.

