As noted, WWE registered to trademark “WWE Late Night” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office earlier this week.

In an update, it has been revealed that the trademark was for.

WWE issued the following today to announce WWE LATE NIGHT with Tony Hinchcliffe for WWE SummerSlam 2025 Weekend in New Jersey.

WWE® LATE NIGHT FEATURING TONY HINCHCLIFFE SET FOR SUMMERSLAM® WEEKEND IN NEW JERSEY ON SATURDAY, AUGUST 2 Hinchcliffe to be Joined by Friends from Across the Worlds of Comedy and Wrestling Tickets On Sale Tuesday, July 1 at 10am ET/7am PT June 27, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that WWE Late Night Featuring Tony Hinchcliffe will take place at the Bergen Performing Arts Center in Englewood, New Jersey, on Saturday, August 2 at 11pm ET, as a part of SummerSlam weekend. Hinchcliffe, the internationally renowned comedian, one of the top roasters in the world and the mastermind behind Kill Tony, will bring together soon-to-be-announced top comics, entertainers and WWE Superstars for an unforgettable night of laughs and huge surprises. An exclusive presale opportunity for the closed-doors, non-televised event will begin Monday, June 30 at 10am ET/7am PT until 11:59 pm ET/8:59pm PT via https://www.Ticketmaster.com, followed by the general public ticket on-sale on Tuesday, July 1 at 10am ET. This past April, Hinchcliffe hosted The Roast of WrestleMania Featuring Tony Hinchcliffe & Friends at the state-of-the-art BleauLive Theater in front of a sold-out crowd at Fontainebleau Las Vegas as a part of WrestleMania® 41 week. The roast featured WWE Superstars such as The Miz and Sami Zayn, as well as legendary WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman, among others. About WWE

