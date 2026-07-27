Club WWE launches this week.

WWE issued a press release via their official corporate website on Monday morning to announce the launch of their Club WWE membership program this Friday.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

WWE® LAUNCHES ‘CLUB WWE’ THIS FRIDAY Gold Membership Experience for Fans Available From Friday, July 31 July 27, 2026 – WWE today announced the official launch of Club WWE, the ultimate membership program designed to bring fans closer to WWE than ever before through exclusive access, rewards, premium content and unforgettable experiences. Available from Friday, Club WWE serves as the home for WWE’s most passionate fans, bringing together ticketing, merchandise, community, rewards and exclusive content in one destination. International expansion is planned in the near future. Fans can sign up today by visiting WWE.com/ClubWWE. “As we continue to evolve the WWE fan experience, Club WWE creates a year-round destination that rewards our most passionate fans,” said 17-time WWE Champion John Cena. “Whether it’s exclusive content, early access to tickets and merchandise, or connecting with the WWE Universe while watching our biggest events, Club WWE aims to be something additive to the fan experience across the world.” Club WWE members will receive a wide range of exclusive benefits, including: * Premium Welcome Kit available for a limited time to the first fans to sign up as Founding Members including a match-used canvas, a personal note from John Cena, and more.

* Members-Only WWE Shop featuring exclusive merchandise, including the newly announced ‘Never Seen 17’ collection and additional Superstar-exclusive product drops. The Minneapolis Collection will be available to members on day one and at the Fanatics SummerSlam Takeover in Minneapolis from July 31 to August 2.

* Early Access to Tickets for select WWE events,along with access to members-only lounges at select Premium Live Events and live events.

* Premium Content Library featuring iconic matches from WWE’s archive, behind-the-scenes content, exclusive interviews and brand-new original programming.

* Live Match Chats, giving fans a dedicated second-screen experience during WWE programming.

* Club WWE Rewards, allowing members to earn points through purchases as well as by logging in, watching content, participating in live chats and playing games, with points redeemable for exclusive rewards and experiences. Club WWE builds on WWE’s commitment to creating deeper connections with fans by rewarding engagement both inside and outside the ring. Members will continue to receive new benefits, experiences and exclusive content throughout the year. Fans in the U.S. can join today at WWE.com/ClubWWE for $99 annually, just $8.25 a month across the year.

Make sure to check back here on Friday at WrestlingHeadlines.com for the complete Club WWE launch announcement.