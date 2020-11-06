WWE’s new exclusive lens for The Undertaker has launched on Snapchat.

You can scan the Snapchat code above or below to begin your “supernatural metamorphosis” on the social media platform.

WWE is encouraging fans to share their “Phenom form” with friends and family all month long, leading up to The Undertaker’s “Final Farewell” on November 22 at the Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Before @undertaker's final farewell at #SurvivorSeries, transform yourself into The Deadman with a special lens now available on @Snapchat! #Undertaker30 https://t.co/zRAOU6angC — WWE (@WWE) November 6, 2020

