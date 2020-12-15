WWE has posted a new job listing on its corporate site noting that the company is looking to hire a Talent Brand Manager.

Here’s the job posting:

We are excited to announce that we are launching a NEW “Talent Management Group” function! We are looking for Manager and Director-level professionals to join us at either our Stamford, CT headquarters or Los Angeles office.

Our Talent Management Group will lead the brand development initiatives for our top TV and social media personalities within WWE. From digital and social media marketing to collaborating with internal and external parties to drive new opportunities, the Talent Brand Manager / Director will elevate our Superstars’ brands to the next level!

Responsibilities:

Work and collaborate across multiple business units to develop and execute growth strategies for our talent.

Drive opportunities for talent brands internally and externally.

Align talent goals and personal interests to WWE critical initiatives.

Develop and maintain talent marketing materials.

Collaborate with talent third parties to solicit and assess new opportunities.

Assist in benchmarking economics for talent engagements while providing market intelligence and standard methodologies for holistic brand development.

Able to travel for business as needed (approximately 20-25%) and work a flexible schedule as needed

Qualifications:

5+ years’ experience in entertainment, brand management, social and media relations or similar field.

Bachelor’s degree in Media, Communications, Marketing, or related field.

Strong understanding of social and digital ecosystems as they relate to brand value and engagement.

Experience in client services across a variety of brand management functions.

Outstanding project management and time management skillsets, with the ability to lead multiple projects in a fast-paced environment

Understanding of WWE’s audience (demographic and psychographic) a plus.

