WWE continues to trim its staff.

Brandon Thurston from WrestleNomics reports that the company has laid off an unknown number of corporate employees today. This comes after over 100 employees were laid off in September at the beginning of the TKO merger.

At this time no talents have been cut from the WWE roster except for NXT interviewer McKenzie Mitchell, who announced her released earlier today on social media. You can read about that here.

