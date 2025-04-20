– WWE all but confirmed rumors of Becky Lynch returning tonight at WrestleMania 41. During the “Countdown to WrestleMania 41 Sunday” pre-show, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were interviewed backstage by Cathy Kelley about Lyra Valkyria needing a partner. While they seemed confident no one would team with Valkyria, the panelists of Jackie Redmond, Big E. and Peter Rosenberg disagreed. Big E. all but confirmed the rumors of Lynch returning, acknowledging the “Becky! Becky!” chants in the background, bringing up rumors of a “certain someone who’s been out for a while” before outright saying, “a certain someone with an Irish background.”

– Heading into WrestleMania 41 Weekend, Big E. also seemed to confirm rumors of Rusev re-signing with WWE after a stint in AEW as Miro for a couple of years. During the pre-show, loud “Rusev Day!” chants broke out from fans behind the pre-show panelists, who seemed to acknowledge and react to the chants in similar fashion.

– WWE awarded $25,000 and special replica titles to four charities, naming them the new “WWE Community Champions” during the Countdown to WrestleMania 41 pre-show on Sunday.

– John Cena is scheduled to appear on The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN on Monday, April 21, 2025.