Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) recently spoke with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful and revealed that the door was left open for a future return to the company. He was released on April 15 after signing with the company back in 2012.

Mojo noted that he is now free of WWE’s policies, and busier than ever. He is excited for all the things he has not been able to do for the past nine years.

“So, I felt like I was approaching that time. So, I was kinda glad, man. Now, it’s like, I’m re-learning what freedom smells and tastes like and I can do anything I want,” he said. “I don’t have to ask permission. I can start a Twitch account. I can go to a restaurant for a nice meal and tag the restaurant on my personal social media. So, there’s a lot, man. I’m hustling. I’m busier now than I’ve ever been, which has been nuts. It just shows it was time. It’s a win-win.”

When asked whether or not an eventual WWE return is a possibility, Mojo revealed that he was told the door is open.

“More or less. There was a lot that went into that. Maybe we’ll touch on that later. But, yeah, more or less it was like, ‘Hey, man. Door’s open. Good luck,” he said.

