It appears that WWE’s deal with the Amway Center in Orlando will be coming to an end on November 24, 2020 due to the NBA season starting back up before the end of the year.

WrestleVotes reports that WWE will be finished with the Orlando based venue soon with locations in North Carolina, Texas, and Illinois being discussed as a new home-base. WWE needs to find a place that has no professional sports team to schedule around, and that can handle the setup of the ThunderDome.

The report also mentions that a newer location would be preferred as the weight of the ThunderDome isn’t conducive with older buildings. An even bigger thing WWE will need to keep in mind is having a major travel hub, as talent will be flying in and out each week.

Florida sports journalist Jon Alba would later tweet out WWE’s official contract with Amway, which states that they will be finished on November 24th. He writes, “I have received the amendment to the contract between the city of Orlando and #WWE to hold the ThunderDome at Amway Center. Officially, it runs through November 24.”

