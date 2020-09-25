WWE officials are reportedly working on potential plans to leave The ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, according to Inside The Ropes.

WWE talents were reportedly told that tentative plans are in place to start traveling again. A source close to one talent noted that WWE is looking to start traveling again soon. Talents were also told that they should not plan any immediate travel of their own, and that they should ask three weeks ahead of time if they want time off from WWE.

It was also noted that while WWE is preparing for a move from the Amway Center, no firm decisions have been made regarding future venues. It’s still possible that the contract with the Amway Center will be extended, and any notice of intention to move could leverage re-negotiations with the arena.

As noted before, via @Wrestlevotes, WWE recently put together a small team to look into the possibility of running outdoor venues once the contract with the Amway Center is done.

WWE’s contract with the Amway Center expires at the end of October. As we’ve noted, there has been at least talk of possibly using the ThunderDome set up at other venues, but nothing has been confirmed.

Stay tuned for updates.

