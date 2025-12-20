A new legal development has emerged in the ongoing lawsuit tied to WWE’s merger with Endeavor, as a Delaware judge has ordered the production of documents connected to federal investigations into Vince McMahon.

Judge Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster of the Delaware Court of Chancery has ruled that WWE directors and officers named in the lawsuit must turn over documents related to federal probes examining McMahon’s conduct.

The lawsuit stems from the merger that created TKO Group Holdings.

According to Brandon Thurston of POST Wrestling, WWE executives and TKO are required to produce documents and communications that were previously provided by them, or by their agents, to both the U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission. Those investigations followed reports in 2022 revealing that McMahon had signed multimillion-dollar nondisclosure agreements with women who were formerly employed by WWE.

Judge Laster addressed the matter directly in his ruling, writing the following:

“Oral argument is not required. The relevance of the investigations to McMahon’s motivations is obvious. The exus not only exists but is tight and direct. The claim that documents have been produced appears strained. The claim that the request came too late has been disproven. The requests are neither disproportionate nor overly burdensome. Control over documents encompasses documents in the possession, custody, or control of agents. If agents made some of the communications, or if agents currently possess or control access to them, then the defendants must collect and produce those communications, in addition to the communications they themselves possess.”

The lawsuit, filed in 2023, alleges that McMahon had effectively predetermined the deal with Endeavor in order to secure his continued leadership role within WWE amid the sexual misconduct scandal, rather than exploring alternatives that could have maximized shareholder value.

Named as defendants in the case are current WWE President Nick Khan, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque (Triple H), and former WWE executives George Barrios and Michelle Wilson.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding the ongoing WWE legal situation continue to surface.