A WWE legend thinks he has the perfect solution for WWE’s NXT General Manager situation.

Booker T weighed in on the WWE NXT General Manager changes taking place the past week during the latest episode of his Hall of Fame with Booker T and Brad Gilmore podcast.

While speaking on the subject on the show, the two-time WWE Hall Of Fame legend addressed Ava’s sudden departure and how Saraya (Paige) would make for a good NXT G.M.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On not seeing Ava’s NXT departure coming: “It’s definitely out of the blue. It definitely got a lot of layers there that you could peel back and say, man, was it this? What is that? Or the other? But, I left work last week and I didn’t know anything about it. I didn’t hear any rumors, I didn’t feel any rumblings or anything like that as far as, hey man, maybe Ava’s gonna take a step back and move on into a different direction. But then again, this business is very, very unpredictable. It really is. You could be here today, and pretty much gone tomorrow. So, I get it, totally understand it. Just didn’t see this one coming. But, that’s the business. It’s a little clause, normally at the bottom page, and it says ‘card subject to change.’ At any moment. So, that’s the way I look at this.”

On how Saraya (Paige) would make for a good NXT General Manager: “You know what? What a hell of a return would that be? What a hell of a return would that be? That would be so awe-shocking, just because you’re not expecting it. It’s totally out of left field, and it’s someone I could see playing that role and playing that role very, very well… Great idea, great idea.”

On this week’s episode of WWE NXT, Shawn Michaels named Mr. Stone the Interim NXT G.M. for the time being.

MORE WWE NXT NEWS: Former Multiple Time WWE Champion Offers To Return To Take Over As New NXT G.M.