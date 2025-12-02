Bret Hart’s latest comments have reignited a decades-old controversy.

And Kevin Nash isn’t having it.

In a recent appearance on the ‘Johnny I Pro Show,’ Hart alleged that Shawn Michaels and Vince McMahon were romantically involved during the height of their WWE run. Hart didn’t mince words when reflecting on the dynamic between himself, Michaels, and McMahon.

“I think that Shawn and Vince were sleeping with each other,” he said. “I’m just telling you, I think I’m very close to the truth here. Shawn and Vince were lovers. I’m being dead honest.”

Hart continued, “When I look back, it’s like I got caught between two lovers, and I got shafted and screwed over and Shawn was so envious and jealous of my position that he finally had to sleep with Vince to get it. I would say it to Shawn if he was right here. I would actually like to have Shawn come clean and say, ‘Look, we were lovers.’ Because I’m sure they were. If I saw either Vince or Shawn here, I would say I think you guys were lovers.”

Those remarks quickly made the rounds and eventually reached Kevin Nash, who addressed Hart’s claims on the latest episode of his ‘Kliq This’ podcast.

“I have no idea,” Nash said. “I spent the better part of three years of my life with Shawn Michaels, and I never remember having a double knockout with Vince during any of our travel. The only time I saw Vince was when we were getting ready to strike in Indianapolis.”

Nash went on to strongly push back on Hart’s assertions, calling the story unfounded and unnecessary.

“Not only would we have known, but there is just no way he couldn’t have told anybody,” he continued. “There is no proof. That’s when one of those things where you tell a story and say, ‘I’m sure.’ No, you’re not. I think it’s in poor taste. I know they’re talking about the screwjob, but please, somebody get the f**k over that.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)