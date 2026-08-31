Mark Henry has no plans to come out of retirement, but there is one current WWE star who has made him think about what could have been.

Henry’s days as a full-time performer came to an end in 2017, though he made a handful of appearances in the ring afterward. When it comes to returning for another singles match, however, the WWE Hall of Famer believes that chapter of his career is closed.

Speaking with Sportskeeda, Henry revealed that he did consider stepping back into the ring in 2019 for a potential match against then-NWA World Champion Nick Aldis. Ultimately, he decided against it.

“No not at all. I thought about wrestling Nick Aldis when he was NWA Champion in [20]19,” Henry said. “But I decided on not doing it. I retired–I retired. I feel like I had done everything there was to do.”

Henry explained that injuries also played a role in his decision to stay retired.

“I got old and the last thing–I was already hurt,” he continued. “I had problems with my back and my legs and I just wanted to get away from being in the ring.”

While Henry isn’t planning a comeback, Oba Femi is apparently the one opponent who could have tempted him under different circumstances.

“If I was at 100% healthy, maybe 10 years younger, hell I would have loved to come out of retirement and fight Oba Femi,” Henry said. “He’s the only one that’s kinda made me feel like ‘Oh man, that would be a challenge.’”