WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn is once again drawing attention for his incredible physical condition.

The former WWE standout, best known for his run alongside Road Dogg as one-half of The New Age Outlaws and as a member of the legendary D-Generation X faction during the Attitude Era, continues to impress with his dedication to fitness decades into his wrestling career.

While Gunn now primarily works behind the scenes and occasionally appears on AEW programming alongside his sons, Austin and Colten Gunn, as part of The Gunns within The Bang Bang Gang, his latest workout photo quickly caught the attention of fans.

Renowned bodybuilder and fitness coach Mike O’Hearn shared a photo of the 62-year-old Gunn during a recent training session and praised the wrestling veteran for maintaining an elite level of fitness (see photo below).

“Almost no one gets to stand at the summit of human potential for this long,” O’Hearn wrote via social media. “To build a body is one thing. To build a mindset that refuses to surrender for decades is something else entirely.”

O’Hearn continued his praise by adding, “That’s rare. That’s legendary. Enjoy the ride, brother.”