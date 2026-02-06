Few WWE breakups live on in fan memory the way Nikki Bella and John Cena’s did. Years after their very public split, the assumption has lingered that any backstage reunion would be tense, emotional, or loaded with unresolved history. That belief only intensified once both names reappeared on WWE programming at the same time during Cena’s farewell run.

Bella recently addressed that long running speculation and her comments cut against the narrative many fans have carried since 2018.

After returning to WWE last summer while Cena was already deep into his retirement tour, the two inevitably crossed paths again behind the scenes. Speaking on Impaulsive, Bella explained that the anxiety surrounding their first encounter faded far quicker than people might expect.

“The first time, we hadn’t seen each other in so many years, so it was just like you didn’t know what to expect,” Bella shared. “And then it was fine. And then it was like normal.”

That normalcy extended beyond a brief hello. Bella noted that once she met Cena’s wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, the dynamic fully settled into something routine. “I got to meet his wife,” she said, adding that after that moment, “I would talk to them both every time I saw them at TV and then it was normal.”

The calm tone of Bella’s recollection stood in contrast to online chatter that framed every shared WWE appearance as a potential flashpoint. For Bella, the reality was far less dramatic and far more professional, shaped by time, distance, and changed lives.

That disconnect between fan expectation and reality surfaced again when Cena wrestled his final match last December. Bella found herself criticized online for being spotted at a Philadelphia Flyers game instead of reacting publicly to Cena’s retirement. She pushed back on the idea that her absence meant indifference or avoidance.

“I didn’t have an emotion to it,” Bella explained, clarifying that while she felt sadness over Cena retiring, her weekend had simply taken a different direction. “People acted as if I was invited to his last match and I denied the request. Wasn’t invited.” She added that she was already in Philadelphia for sporting events tied to the Eagles game the following day.

From a broader industry standpoint, Bella’s comments highlight how wrestling fans often project unfinished stories onto performers long after those involved have moved on. Real life relationships do not always mirror wrestling storytelling, even when the names involved are as iconic as Bella and Cena.

As WWE continues to lean into nostalgia and overlapping eras, moments like this underline a recurring truth. Closure does not always come with drama or spectacle. Sometimes it arrives quietly, backstage, without an angle, and without the tension fans expect.