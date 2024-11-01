Show: Wrestling Epicenter

Guest: Barry Horowitz

Date: 11/01/2024

Your Host: James Walsh

In 2011, I was asked by a friend of a friend if I’d like to interview Barry Horowitz. My reaction was, “Um, do I even have to answer that question? Of course I do!” Like most of you, I was raised on the WWE and saw Barry in countless matches. I also saw him become “The Winner” in the Global Wrestling Federation and even capture the GWF Light Heavyweight Title from Jerry Lynn. Aside from having trading cards of him from the late 1980’s and always knowing he was a far better wrestler than his win-loss record might indicate, I could also tell behind the man who patted himself on the back before every match was a good guy and a cool story. Well, our 2011 interview got a little tip of the iceberg of his story. The whole iceberg? Well, you can read all about his story in his new book “Wrestling is my Gimmick!”

This is a fabulous new book co-written by Jason Norman who also wrote New Jack’s autobiography.

Well, it has been 13 years so we imposed upon “Mr. Technical”, “The Winner” himself to discuss his new book for a new interview. We cover some career highlights. But, also discuss this great new book and where to get it. Because there is so much goodness in this conversation, we have split the press releases into two. So, this is the first one. Another will follow next week with more Barry Horowitz goodness!

Where do you get it? Order your copy of the book here! Or, go to Amazon and type in barry Horowitz book. Or, just go to the publisher’s site! https://mcfarlandbooks.com/product/wrestling-is-my-gimmick/?srsltid=AfmBOopsM9liLoKjO_kPRSdGhTshYBerviFRTIAxiNStCjyrZkvMT38j

BARRY HOROWITZ:

On finally writing his book:

“You know, it is exciting. You are the first person to really interview me about the book. This is a project I’ve been thinking about for about 5 years now. But, I never really put my foot on the accelerator because other things were ahead of it. I knew that I could get to it… It wasn’t on the priorities list. But, then, I started to investigate. Then, I was at a huge meet and greet in Virginia Beach and I was approached by Jason Norman. I was impressed with his professionalism. He presented me with a business card, told me his idea, and I knew he was the right guy to do this with.”

On the book writing process:

“I am going to say it took a year if not better. It consisted of doing constant interviews several times a week. Sometimes they would be 10 minute conversations and sometimes they’d go up to a half hour. I always wanted to do a book. But, I never wanted it to be just another, “Oh, a wrestler’s got a book.” I wanted to make it a book about my whole journey, my whole life, my whole everything! Where it started, where I am now, and compliment the people who helped me through my journey. I wanted to praise the people who helped me learn what to do and what not to do. I don’t care if these people only did one thing for me, they made my list!”

On avoiding negativity in his book:

“As far as people who were cruel or did bad things to me, I’m not going to even put them over. I won’t! They’re useless and worthless. I don’t have time for people like that.”

On deciding what stories fit the book:

“It is tricky with a book. For example, I’m going to mention Rufus R Jones and Jimmy Valint who I used to ride with in my first territory and my first full-time job. I was workig part-time and here and there for Vince McMahon Sr and here and there in Florida. I was averaging 5 nights a week working. These guys helped me. Now, I don’t mean anything by this. But, lets just say you’re number 2 on the pecking order and Hulk Hogan is number 8. I don’t need to pretend I was best friends with certain people just because I was in the same locker room. I don’t need to do that. I don’t need to name drop to impress my fans. So, I do talk about people like Johnny Weaver or Jay and Mark Youngblood. They helped me. So, the focus is on the people who did help me. As for the guys who didn’t help me, I don’t put them over! They did me wrong. I don’t care for them. So, why put them over by talking about them?”

On if he agrees with Dustin Rhodes not liking the term “jobber”:

“It is interesting to see the pecking order. Ok, so Dustin Rhodes said it. Lets just say Chad Gable or Kurt Angle said it. I’ve said it numerous times. That is where the silliness comes in. It is all politics. Hollywood, sports like basketball, football… They all have them. Anyway, I didn’t know that Dustin Rhodes said that. Good for him! I’ve never liked the word “jobber.” It is wrestling jargon. Marks say it because they think it sounds cool. The right term is “enhancement talent” or, as Tim hroner would say, “We’re star makers!” Now, why do I hate that term. Enhancement is myself. I could go on Monday Night RAW and work with Kevin Nash for 2 minutes and get him over. As good as Kevin is, and as savvy as he is, if I didn’t know how to work, I could ruin his match that night. It takes a village to have a really good match. Now, if I wrestle Nash on Monday night and on Tuesday, we tape Superstars and I have a match with Bret Hart, Owen Hart, Brad Armstrong, or Tommy “Wildfire” Rich, or any other technically sound wrestler, we’re going to go out there and we’re going to have an A+ match! I’m going to put them over! But, the people in the seats are going to say, “Man, that was a Hell of a match. Horowitz may have lost. But, he almost won!” It is competitive. It is just like you would see in UFC, boxing, or any sport. So, what is a jobber? He’s not in shape, his ring attire is so-so, when they introduce him he’s got the “job face” which means he doesn’t want to be there. He’s there because he has a full time job and he can go to the watercooler and tell people that he put over Tom Zenk or Brian Pillman and impress people. Now, what could he do? He’s probably half-ass trained. He probably can bump around like a jumping bean. That’s it. And, that’s why he won’t go further in his career. He doesn’t have the passion. That is my definition of “jobber.” So, if any of the so-called superstars look down on me or call me that stupid word, they’re a mark for themselves! They should be ashamed of themselves! It is disrespectful! I’ve got more ring time than they’ve had lifetime!”