On a recent episode of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray shared his take on how AEW should further the storyline between AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone, following Storm’s controversial victory over Mone at AEW All In: Texas.

Bully Ray suggested that AEW lean into the real-life rumors surrounding Mone’s alleged creative control clause. He proposed a storyline where Mone sues AEW, Tony Khan, and Toni Storm, claiming that they went “off-script” during the match, thereby violating her contract. He said,

“Mercedes Mone is going to sue AEW, sue Tony Khan, and sue Toni Storm because she has final say and creative control, and Toni Storm went into business for herself. Here’s my contract — it says right here I have creative control. You went off the script. I never lost, and now I’m suing everyone. My point is, lean into it the way Becky [Lynch] leaned into the Hogan stuff. Lean into the creative control.”

While AEW President Tony Khan has publicly denied that Mone has creative control in the company, the former WWE Superstar stated otherwise in a previous interview with TMZ Sports, saying, “Yes, I have creative control, but I work with Tony Khan very closely. So it’s great. It’s a great combo.”

In a shocking development on the July 16th episode of CMLL Informa, former AEW World Champion MJF issued a bold challenge to Averno for the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship.

The challenge marks the latest escalation in MJF’s heated feud with Mistico, as “The Devil in Burberry” proclaimed his mission to destroy everything Mistico cherishes.

Wearing the very mask he stole from Mistico at AEW Grand Slam: Mexico, MJF declared his intention to take the prestigious Light Heavyweight Title and return it to the United States.

As of now, no official date has been set for the title clash.

⌛🌎 🇺🇸#CMLLInforma || Mensaje Internacional: El Héroe Americano, MJF, lanza un mensaje al Amo y Señor del Infierno, Averno…. 📲 https://t.co/kelGXKxJdL pic.twitter.com/4UxRVOTjZJ — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) July 17, 2025

During a recent appearance on the “Muscle Memory” podcast, Kyle Fletcher revealed the story behind his “Protostar” nickname in AEW.

Fletcher credited Jimmy Jacobs and Angelico for coming up with the moniker, explaining that it perfectly captured his rise as a young talent under Don Callis’ guidance. He said,

“It was actually really funny. It came up when we were doing a pre-tape for Ring of Honor. I had just won the Ring of Honor World Television Championship title. It was like the first pre-tape I’ve done since then. It was actually Jimmy Jacobs. Jimmy, so it wasn’t like, ‘Oh, this will be your new nickname.’ He was trying to think of a word for, like, what’s a name for, like, a young star, or, like, the early stages of a star, or whatever. Angelico got it out on his phone, and he just googled, like, the definition of it. He’s like, ‘Protostar, yeah, Protostar. ‘ I’m like, ‘Yeah, okay, I’ll say it in the promo, I guess.’ Hey, I’m stuck with it now.”

AEW has released a highlight video featuring all of the epic entrances from last weekend’s AEW All In: Texas pay-per-event event. The video includes standout moments from stars like Will Ospreay, Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, Mercedes Mone, Toni Storm, and more. You can check that out below:

You can check out Sammy Guevara’s latest vlog below:

And finally, Adam Cole shared a new let’s play video where he plays through more of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. You can check that out below:

“CHUGS is back for Part 2 of his full playthrough of the Metroidvania-style Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. Watch as he platforms, dashes, dodges, and ducks his way through the ancient city’s spike trapped sewers, spinning blades of death, and punji pits. Along the way, he’ll collect plenty of power-ups, tons of juicy lore, and copious hand sweat.”