Brie Bella has high praise for Gail Kim and believes the former WWE and TNA star deserves more recognition for her work inside the ring.

During the latest episode of the Nikki & Brie Show, Bella reflected on the early years of her WWE career and some of the women she had the opportunity to work with.

“Gail Kim, I learned so much from her. The way she moves in the ring and the way her brain works — she’s so fluid, she’s so creative,” Bella said. “At the same time, I was always in awe of her wrestling. I was like, ‘You make it look so easy.’ Even when we put a match together with her, it was always easy with Gail Kim.”

Bella continued by praising Kim’s creativity and ability to bring out the best in her opponents, recalling how comfortable she made others feel while putting matches together.

“She always had incredible ideas; she made every move look easy. She made you feel like a high-flyer, even if you never did it in your life. She was one of those talents that I don’t think gets enough credit because she’s absolutely incredible.”

Bella and her sister Nikki frequently teamed with Kim during WWE matches in 2009 and 2010. They would later find themselves on opposite sides of the ring in 2011.

Also during the episode, Brie Bella noted that her WWE in-ring return from injury is still “far away” from happening.