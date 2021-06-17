WWE Hall of Famer Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake is currently dealing with health issues.

Missy Leslie, wife of The Barber, took to Facebook this week and noted that the WWE Legend has a shortness of breath, and a headache, with a blood pressure reading of 170/110.

Beefcake visited his doctor on Wednesday morning, but there’s been no update since then.

Beefcake was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame 2019 Class, and was recently featured on WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures on A&E.

Stay tuned for updates.

