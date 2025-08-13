Charles Robinson has had a rough past few months.

If he’s not killing rumors about his death, he’s taking pounces and spears from the likes of John Cena and Bill Goldberg.

When that’s not happening, apparently he’s getting bit by bats.

That’s right.

Veteran WWE referee “Lil’ Naitch” Charles Robinson surfaced on social media on Wednesday morning to inform fans that he was bit by a bat.

“Great way to start the morning,” Robinson wrote. “2:00am and got bit by a bat. That’s right a bat! 4 hours later in the ER and six shots. #animalattacks #hospital.”