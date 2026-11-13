Brie Bella is hoping to return to the ring in early 2027, but the WWE Hall of Famer still has some recovering to do before she can resume training.

Bella has been sidelined since suffering a shattered shoulder blade during WWE SummerSlam 2026. While her recovery is progressing as expected, a recent CT scan revealed that several fractures have yet to fully heal.

During an interview with OutKick Dropkick, Bella provided an update on her condition and revealed that she is hoping for more positive news in December.

“Well, right now, I still have some breaks, unfortunately,” Bella said. “We just got my CT scan back, but I’m hoping beginning of December, I’ll have better news. So, I’m just keeping up with my physical therapy. Finally, I got to kind of go up the next level of physical therapy and that was really fun. It was really challenging so far this week. I was like, whoa, I haven’t been this sore like since July.”

Bella went on to explain that her goal is to begin training again in January, although that will depend on whether her shoulder blade has completely healed.

“I’m hoping I can get back training in the ring in January. That is my goal,” she continued. “So, if the shoulder blade, if we see that everything is fused, then I can. If not, you know, I just, it’s weird. It’s been like a very interesting process because I shattered my shoulder blade. I broke it in like five different spots. So, it was like, it wasn’t just one fracture, it was many. It’s been interesting to see, see the progress. It’s been a little too slow for me, but the doctor says I’m right on track.”

If Bella is able to resume training in January, a potential return during Royal Rumble season could be within reach. The 2027 WWE Royal Rumble is scheduled for February 6 in Glendale, Arizona, the home state where Brie and her twin sister Nikki Bella grew up.

Before suffering the injury, Brie and Nikki were preparing for a heel run in WWE’s women’s tag team division following their turn against Paige. Nikki has continued competing as a singles wrestler on SmackDown while Brie recovers.

Looking ahead to 2027, Brie made it clear that capturing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships alongside Nikki remains one of her biggest goals.

“I don’t know what 2026 was trying to tell the Bellas, but all it told us was broken bones,” Brie said. “I’m hoping what it means is that when Nikki and I come back together in 2027, that the hype of us trying to come together to fight for the tag titles that it will just feel so powerful when we come in 2027.”

Despite both being WWE Hall of Famers, The Bella Twins have never held the Women’s Tag Team Championships together. Brie previously enjoyed a three-month reign with Paige earlier this year while Nikki was recovering from an injury of her own.