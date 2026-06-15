AJ Lee has revealed that she will be featured in the next season of WWE Unreal on Netflix.

While appearing on State Of Mind with Maurice Benard (full episode below), the former WWE Divas Champion discussed balancing her growing list of projects outside the ring, including her work with WWE, her production company Scrappy Heart Productions, and several upcoming creative endeavors. During the conversation, Lee confirmed that fans will see her as part of the next season of WWE’s Netflix docuseries, WWE Unreal.

Lee reflected on juggling multiple roles across entertainment and wrestling while remaining heavily involved with WWE programming behind the scenes.

“Now I’m trying to, the balancing act of trying to fit two careers into one life has been interesting. I spent the last 10 months, eight months on Raw on Netflix. I’m going to be doing Unreal, the documentary series for WWE, also on and then I’m still writing and producing. I have a production company called Scrappy Heart Productions and our goal is to just make underdogs the stars of their own stories. And we’re right now producing our first feature film and the short film version of it went to Tribeca last year and did a film festival circuit and did it really well. So we’re making the feature length version of that and we have a bunch of other projects in the works that we love and we’re so passionate about including comic books.”

AJ Lee confirms that her WWE return will feature on the next season of WWE Unrealpic.twitter.com/n8A9zvOjvA — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) June 14, 2026

In addition to her WWE-related work, Lee noted that Scrappy Heart Productions has several projects currently in development, including a new comic book that is expected to be announced in the coming months.

“We’re about to announce a new one soon. Maybe in a couple months we can say what that’s about. But we’re working hard on that one. So, I just to me it’s all different parts of the same muscle. It’s all storytelling and creating.”

Season one of WWE Unreal premiered in 2025, while the show returned with a second season that premiered in January 2026. The release date for the third season has not yet been announced. It is expected to drop sometime this summer.