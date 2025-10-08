Xavier Woods has confirmed online reports stating he has signed a new multi-year contract with WWE.

The New Day member surfaced via social media on Tuesday evening, releasing a brief statement via his official X account to confirm the news.

He wrote the following:

How do ya’ll know this stuff? I didn’t say anything! But yes. You’re gonna see my sexy face for a while longer even though you don’t deserve it. 22 years in the game and about to make the next bit even better than the rest. #BodyGuy #FaceGuy

For those who missed it, featured below is the original article regarding this subject that we published here at WrestlingHeadlines.com earlier today:

During a recent round of contract negotiations that reportedly went right down to the wire, a pro wrestling legend has officially agreed to a new multi-year deal to remain with WWE. According to one source, Xavier Woods’ previous WWE contract was set to expire in September 2025, but the two sides were able to finalize a new agreement last month after talks intensified late in the process. The deal was described as being completed just before the deadline, ensuring that the longtime New Day member will continue his run with the company for multiple years. Woods, a former WWE King of the Ring winner and multiple-time WWE Tag-Team Champion is widely regarded as one of the most decorated tag team wrestling legends of his generation. Alongside Kofi Kingston and Big E., he helped redefine the modern tag scene in WWE as part of The New Day, collecting multiple title reigns and cementing the trio as one of the most successful factions in company history. Outside the ring, Woods remains a major contributor to WWE’s digital presence through his UpUpDownDown gaming channel, which has approximately 2.5 million subscribers on YouTube and continues to be a cornerstone of WWE’s crossover entertainment content. As of now, there’s no update on the contractual status of Kofi Kingston. It is known that back in 2019, all three New Day members signed matching long-term deals, though it’s unclear whether subsequent injuries may have extended or altered the length remaining on each. Xavier Woods’ re-signing comes during a period of high turnover and intense negotiations within WWE, as several performers have reached the end of their deals. While names such as Jazmyn Nyx, Karrion Kross, and Santos Escobar have reportedly chosen to part ways or hit impasses, both Xavier Woods and Bronson Reed stand out as recent examples of talent who ultimately worked out new terms to stay with the company. Obviously the situation involving Andrade, another pro wrestling star that recently parted ways with WWE before quickly turning up back in AEW is a different one altogether, as his contract negotiations were not the basis of him ultimately being released by the company.