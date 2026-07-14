Lilian Garcia is heading back to WWE NXT.

The longtime WWE ring announcer confirmed via Instagram that she will be returning to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida for tonight’s July 14 edition of NXT on The CW. It will mark Garcia’s first appearance at the Performance Center in over a year.

Announcing the news, Garcia shared her excitement about being back on NXT.

“Have you heard? I will be announcing WWE NXT tonight,” she wrote via Instagram. “It’s been over a year since I have been here at the Performance Center, so I am very excited to be back with all of you!”

She also thanked fans for the reception she received during her previous appearance and looked ahead to the show.

“Thank you for the beautiful welcome last time. Let’s have a blast tonight!”

Tonight’s episode of NXT features several championship and high-stakes matches, including Vanity Project defending the NXT Tag Team Championship against Sean Legacy and Dorian Van Dux. Zaria is scheduled to defend the NXT Women’s North American Championship against a replacement opponent after Layla Diggs was forced out due to injury, while Lola Vice, Kelani Jordan and Kali Armstrong will battle in a Triple Threat Match to determine the next challenger for the NXT Women’s Championship.

In non-championship action, Naraku is set to face Tate Wilder in a singles showdown.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT Results coverage.