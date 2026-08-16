Longtime wrestling manager Slick is reportedly recovering in the ICU after suffering a heart attack and undergoing open-heart surgery.

Steve Stasiak of Book Pro Wrestlers shared an update on Slick’s condition on Sunday, noting that the news came on the anniversary of the “Doctor of Style’s” WWF debut.

“The ‘Doctor of Style’ Slick is reportedly recovering in the ICU after suffering a heart attack and undergoing open-heart surgery,” Stasiak wrote. “Only hours ago, we were celebrating the anniversary of Slick’s WWF debut and reflecting on everything he has brought to professional wrestling. We could not have imagined that before the day was over, we would be asking everyone to pray for the man behind the character, Kenneth Johnson.”

Stasiak said the encouraging news is that Slick was able to get to the hospital in time and successfully underwent surgery.

“The encouraging news is that Slick reached the hospital in time, made it through surgery and is said to be on the mend,” he continued. “His recovery is moving slowly, but right now, recovery is all that matters.”

According to Stasiak, the update originated from Andrew Anderson, who received the information from Mary Alice Gray, the wife of One Man Gang, after she spoke directly with Slick.

“The update was shared by Andrew Anderson, who said the information came from Mary Alice Gray, the wife of One Man Gang, after she spoke directly with Slick,” Stasiak wrote. “Please keep Slick, his family and the medical team caring for him in your prayers. Get well, Slick. The wrestling world is pulling for you.”