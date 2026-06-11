Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently shared details about a health scare that left him dealing with a painful condition and a frightening period of uncertainty before receiving answers from doctors.

Speaking with Esquire, Johnson recalled noticing something unusual while showering when he felt a lump on one of his testicles. Despite his concern, he chose not to immediately tell his wife, Lauren, about the situation until he had more information.

“I didn’t even tell Lauren. I didn’t want to worry her before I knew if it was anything to even worry about.”

At the time, Johnson had no idea what was causing the issue and admitted the experience was both painful and unsettling.

“By the way: I’m fine. But I didn’t know that then, and the thing was really painful.”

The WWE legend and Hollywood megastar explained that when he eventually consulted with a doctor, he learned the issue was believed to be epididymitis, an inflammation of a tube located behind the testicle. However, cancer was also discussed as a possible diagnosis before a final determination was made.

That uncertainty lingered for an entire day before Johnson was able to get examined, forcing him to carry on with professional obligations while wondering what the outcome might be.

One day can feel like an eternity under those circumstances.

Johnson revealed that he had to participate in promotional activities for Jumanji while dealing with the fear and anxiety of not knowing whether the condition could be something much more serious.

“So I had to live with that for those twenty-four hours, not knowing—and I had to be on all day, joking around, making speeches.”

Fortunately, Johnson confirmed that everything ultimately turned out okay, and he reassured readers that he is now healthy after the scare.