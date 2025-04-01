As we previously here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, Clash of Clans and WWE announced a partnership which will feature Cody Rhodes, The Undertaker, Rhea Ripley, and Becky Lynch. The game will also sponsor a match at WrestleMania 41.

To celebrate, a trailer featuring Cody Rhodes as ‘Overlord Rhodes’ and Rhea Ripley was released, teasing a possible heel turn for Rhodes.

Lex Luger recently got married, as he revealed in a conversation with Eric Bischoff on a joint podcast between Bischoff’s “83 Weeks” and Luger’s own “Lex Expressed” podcast. Joined by his friend and training partner, Diamond Dallas Page, Luger discussed various topics, including his recent wedding. He said,

“I got married. For 17 years, I didn’t date. No women in my life at all. And I met this girl last year, Robin, and we started hanging out a little bit and, you know, sparks started flying a little bit. And so we were going to elope but we ended up…Pastor Steve, you’ve heard about him. He was in my hotel room and we got down and prayed and I got saved. April 23, 2006. And he ordained me about nine years later. And now, he married us Friday night on the back patio of our house. Just a few people there. And we didn’t want to do the big wedding thing, but it was really special. And to have Pastor Steve there for my salvation, my ordination, my marriage; like, the trifecta.”

The official Twitter account of WWE ID has announced the following details on how the first champions will be crowned:

The tournament to crown the first ever WWE ID Champions will have the following format: -The Men's Championship will see a double elimination Opening Round. When a competitor loses two matches, they are eliminated. -The Opening Round will continue across various independent… https://t.co/oEnNh60Qor pic.twitter.com/qzpncohm39 — WWE ID (@WWEID) April 1, 2025

