WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Twitter last night and reacted to Rhea Ripley going to the RAW brand soon.

Foley has praised Ripley in the past and now he says it’s vital that WWE “not mess around” when it comes to Ripley’s official debut as a RAW Superstar. WWE began airing “coming soon” vignettes for Ripley on last night’s show.

“It’s vital that @WWE not mess around when it comes to pushing @RheaRipley_WWE PLEASE. don’t allow her to suffer a 50/50 fate. Strap that rocket to her back, and see how far she can fly,” Foley wrote.

There’s no word on when Ripley will make her official red brand arrival, but we will keep you updated. Below is Foley’s tweet along with the teaser promo:

