WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Twitter and praised Shayna Baszler for her new “vicious side” seen on RAW as of late.

As noted, last night’s RAW featured an injury angle where Baszler stomped on Eva Marie’s elbow, one week after she did the same thing to former partner Nia Jax. Baszler spoke after the show for a post-RAW interview where she said it feels good to hurt people as she has in the last two weeks, indicating she will continue to keep chasing that feeling.

Foley tweeted after RAW and wrote, “Really enjoying this vicious side of @QoSBaszler – it opens up a world of possibilities down the road. #RAW”

Foley also praised RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle and AJ Styles after last night’s RAW match, which saw AJ get the win.

“Damn, what a match between @SuperKingofBros & @AJStylesOrg. How does AJ keep performing at such a high level? Incredible!,” he wrote.

