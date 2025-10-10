Bobby Horne, best known to fans of the 1990s WWF era as Sir Mo of the colorful tag team Men on a Mission, has been hospitalized and is currently in the Intensive Care Unit as he battles a severe blood infection and pneumonia.

The update was shared Thursday afternoon by Book Pro Wrestlers, who posted the following message on social media:

“Please keep Bobby “Sir Mo” Horne in your prayers. He’s battling a severe blood infection & pneumonia and remains in the ICU. His wife Denise Jones is with him and they need all the love & strength the wrestling world can send.”

Horne’s health struggles have been well-documented in recent years. The former WWE star underwent a kidney transplant in 2018, which requires him to take daily anti-rejection medication. In 2022, he also spent several weeks in the ICU while battling complications from COVID-19. Despite these challenges, Horne has remained active within the wrestling community — appearing at conventions, speaking engagements, and working to mentor younger talent through his Soul Patrol Wrestling organization.

As Sir Mo, Horne teamed with the late Nelson “Mabel” Frazier (who later became Viscera in WWE) and Oscar to form the fan-favorite Men on a Mission, debuting in 1993. The team’s unique blend of charisma and positivity made them fixtures of the early-to-mid ’90s tag team division, highlighted by their brief WWE Tag Team Championship reign in 1994.

Everyone at WrestlingHeadlines.com sends our heartfelt thoughts, prayers, and best wishes to Bobby “Sir Mo” Horne and his family during this difficult time, and we wish him a speedy and full recovery.