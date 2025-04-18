Rusev and Lana were both spotted in Las Vegas today ahead of WrestleMania 41 weekend. As previously reported, Rusev’s return to WWE has been confirmed, with Big E. even letting the news slip during a recent WWE media appearance. There’s also talk that Lana has inked a WWE Legends contract.

Both are scheduled to appear at Knokx Pro’s Polynesian Bash event, but Rusev’s presence in town is especially notable, as he recently signed a new WWE contract and is expected to return to action at any moment.

There has also been talk of another former AEW star soon returning to WWE, Malakai Black (Aleister Black), popping up somewhere between tonight’s SmackDown and this weekend’s two-night WrestleMania 41 shows.

