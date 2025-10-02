— Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ahmed Johnson was recently involved in a car accident but is said to be doing well. The incident took place on September 29 when Johnson, real name Tony Norris, was struck by a drunk driver.

Book Pro Wrestlers shared an update via Facebook, posting a statement from Johnson in which he reassured fans of his condition. He said,

“When you have the Lord on your side, nothing can harm you.”

Johnson competed in WWE from late 1995 through early 1998, headlining multiple pay-per-view events during his run.

— Shane McMahon’s son Declan recently completed a summer internship with ESPN. Linda McMahon revealed the news during an appearance on “The Sage Steele Show,” noting that the experience could open doors for his future. She said,

“Declan had an internship at ESPN. He’ll be a senior in college, and it could lead to a career after that because you make connections. Internships are so cool, they really are.”

Declan has been spotted at several WWE events in recent years, including the Royal Rumble, and has previously hinted at the possibility of pursuing a future with WWE.

— On this week’s episode of WWE NXT, TNA wrestler and former WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali interrupted Ethan Page, demanding a shot at the NXT North American Championship.

Following the show, Ethan Page released a video venting his frustration over being pulled into the ongoing TNA vs. NXT rivalry. Page said,

“This is some BS! I have no clue how I got dragged into a bunch of crap I don’t care about! But I’ll be damned if people think they can walk into my house—the same house I’ve been carrying on my back for the last year and a half—and try to take from me. I’ve been hungry my whole career, and I’m finally eating good. Nobody’s taking food off my plate, baby.”

You can check out the clip below. Page is now set to defend his North American Title against Mustafa Ali on next week’s TNA vs. NXT Showdown special, airing live on The CW Network.

YOU WANNA GET NUTS?! LET’S GET NUTS!! pic.twitter.com/onUaDVROVc — “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) October 1, 2025

— The Rock isn’t buying the flat Earth conspiracy theory.

In recent years, the idea that the Earth is flat has gained attention online, despite scientists and astronomers consistently debunking it with facts and evidence.

Appearing on the latest episode of Complex’s “GOAT Talk,” The Rock named the flat Earth theory as his pick for the “GOAT” conspiracy theory — but only because of how absurd he finds it. He said,

“The world’s flat. Because it’s f***ing ridiculous.”

(h/t – Fightful)