WWE legend The Godfather, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016, was involved in a very serious car wreck over the weekend.

Taking to Facebook, The Godfather wrote,

“I definitely believe in the safety of a Dodge Ram. Rolled three times and both of us walked away without a scratch. Thank you everybody for the concern, but I’m OK.”

