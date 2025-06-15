WWE legend The Godfather, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016, was involved in a very serious car wreck over the weekend.
Taking to Facebook, The Godfather wrote,
“I definitely believe in the safety of a Dodge Ram. Rolled three times and both of us walked away without a scratch. Thank you everybody for the concern, but I’m OK.”
Additionally, WWE Superstar Xavier Woods was in attendance at UFC Fight Night on Saturday, as you can see below:
Xaiver Woods had them things BOUNCING 😂#UFCAtlanta pic.twitter.com/cBzJbjCL2s
