During a recent appearance on “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” Jesse Ventura argued that Donald Trump never worked as a wrestler, rather he was honored as a WWE Hall Of Fame inductee for blocking an investigation into Vince McMahon’s sex trafficking allegations.

Featured below are some highlights from the interview.

On Donald Trump being in the WWE Hall of Fame: “Trump being a Hall of Famer is a tragedy. This guy has never been in the ring. I got a good friend, Ken Patera, Olympian, first man to overhead press 500 pounds, 25 years in the wrestling business. Kenny Patera is not in the Hall of Fame. Donald Trump does not belong in the wrestling Hall of Fame. He never earned it. You know what I had to do to get in the pro wrestling Hall of Fame? At one point in my career, I wrestled 63 consecutive nights in a row. That’s how you get in the Hall of Fame. When I was referring to putting a wrestler in the White House, I was talking about me, not him. I was the former governor of Minnesota. I’m the only real former wrestler. I don’t include him. He’s only in the Hall of Fame because he stopped an investigation against Vince McMahon, sexual stuff.”

On planning to confront Trump directly: “You’ll have to find out, wait and see. I’m not going to spill it here. We withstood the onslaught of the Gestapo in Minnesota. I was taught in war to do this: you ensure that your backyard is secure. That’s the first thing you do. Well, Minnesota is now secure. We’ve repelled the onslaught from Trump. Now it’s time for us to go on the offense. So maybe it’s time to send the Navy SEAL to Washington. Maybe it’s time for a showdown between the Vietnam veteran and the draft dodger.”

On if it would be a physical confrontation: “No, but if he wants it, he’s in the Hall of Fame. Let’s both get in the ring. After all, he’s in the Hall of Fame, isn’t he? Even though he’s never, ever had a match. Do you think he’d have the guts to do that? Are you kidding me?”