John Cena is a bad guy in WWE, but is still considered very much a good guy in the world of mainstream advertising.

On Monday, a press release was issued to officially announce “The Greatest of All-Time” has joined on with Neutrogena as the official spokesperson for their new Ultimate Disappearing Act in New Ultra Sheer ® Mineral Sunscreen Campaign.

Check out the announcement with all of the details below.

Neutrogena® and John Cena Team Up for the Ultimate Disappearing Act in New Ultra Sheer ® Mineral Sunscreen Campaign The Brand’s Latest Mineral Sunscreen Addresses Top Consumer Barriers to Daily Sunscreen Use



SUMMIT, N.J., March 31, 2025 — Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) continues to push the boundaries of suncare product development with the launch of the Neutrogena® Ultra Sheer ® Face Liquid Mineral Sunscreen SPF 70. A December 2024 Kenvue research study found that 99% of healthcare providers believe if sunscreen offered better application and aesthetic experiences, patients would use their sunscreen more often1. The new mineral formula addresses these barriers by offering a high SPF with a lightweight, invisible finish. To raise awareness, the #1 suncare brand2 in the U.S. is launching a new campaign with an unexpected partner, actor and WWE Superstar John Cena, who, like the new sunscreen, is known for being invisible.



Inspired by the legendary ‘You Can’t See Me’ catchphrase, the Sunscreen You Can’t See campaign reinforces that while you may not see Ultra Sheer ® Sunscreen on your skin, the high-SPF mineral formula is working hard to protect you from the harshest UV rays. Joining Cena in the campaign is dermatologist and skin cancer surgeon Dr. Neera Nathan.



“I had a blast working on this campaign. It’s funny, but it also gets across a really important point—wearing SPF every day isn’t something you should skip,” said John Cena. “Neutrogena® Ultra Sheer ® Sunscreen is lightweight, not greasy, and honestly, it’s so sheer you barely notice it’s there.”



“As a dermatologist who removes skin cancers daily, I know sun protection is crucial for preventing sun-induced cancers and photoaging,” says Dr. Neera Nathan. “Ultra Sheer ® Mineral Face Liquid Sunscreen stands out for its lightweight, high-SPF mineral protection and invisible finish, which I hope will encourage more people to wear sunscreen daily.”



The Neutrogena® Ultra Sheer ® Sunscreen collection is designed for everyday wear, offering superior broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection powered by proprietary Helioplex® and Purescreen® Technology. The advanced, fast-absorbing mineral formula ensures an ultra-light, invisible finish without the heavy, greasy feel, making sunscreen use effortless and enjoyable.



“At Neutrogena®, we’re committed to breaking down barriers to sun protection,” said Andrew Stanleick, Kenvue President of Skin Health & Beauty in North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. “By leveraging humor and cultural relevance, we’re making sun safety and daily sunscreen use a conversation people want to engage with, especially younger audiences.”



In 2025, Neutrogena® is strengthening its longstanding commitment to education and awareness for sun safe practices, while increasing the number of dermatologists engaged and sunscreen sampled. As the official sun care sponsor of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Festival, the brand will offer complimentary sunscreen stations and education. Additionally, Neutrogena® is deepening its eight-year relationship with the Melanoma Research Foundation, surpassing $1 million in total donations over their relationship and partnering to host activations during Melanoma Awareness Month.



Furthering its impact, the brand will serve as an official sun care sponsor of the 2025 World Surf League, emphasizing the importance of sun protection for beach and water activities. To reach younger audiences, Neutrogena® has partnered with Young Minds Inspired to develop the Sun Safety for All program, providing education to students across the country and fostering lifelong sun protection habits at an early age.



About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc. is the world’s largest pure-play consumer health company by revenue. Built on more than a century of heritage, our iconic brands, including Aveeno®, BAND-AID® Brand Adhesive Bandages, Johnson’s®, Listerine®, Neutrogena®, and Tylenol®, are science-backed and recommended by healthcare professionals around the world. At Kenvue, we realize the extraordinary power of everyday care. Our teams work every day to put that power in consumers’ hands and earn a place in their hearts and homes. Learn more at www.kenvue.com.



About Neutrogena®

For over 90 years, Neutrogena® has been developing breakthrough skincare solutions that both advance clinical efficacy and provide incredible product experience, living into our Beauty to a Science platform. From science-led innovation to accessible education, we are driven by a mission to democratize skin health & beauty. Our products address skin needs across ages, skin types and tones. Neutrogena® is a brand of Kenvue Brands LLC, a subsidiary of Kenvue Inc.

John Cena is scheduled to challenge for a record 17th world championship when he meets reigning Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes with the title on-the-line in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Sunday on April 20, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.