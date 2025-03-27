– WWE Main Event returns this evening. Scheduled for tonight’s new episode is Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile and The New Day’s Xavier Woods vs. Akira Tozawa in a pair of singles matches. For those interested, you can read complete WWE Main Event Spoilers From 3/24 Taping In Glasgow, Scotland here at WrestlingHeadlines.com before the show airs this evening.

– WWE Hall of Fame legend JBL claims to be privy to the creative behind the new El Grande Americano character that debuted on WWE Raw on Netflix this past Monday night in Glasgow. The former WWE Champion spoke about knowing the creative behind the character while talking about it on the latest episode of the Something To Wrestle podcast.

“Yeah, I know a little about this,” JBL said of El Grande Americano. “I know a little about some of the creative behind that. So, yeah, I think it’s fantastic, absolutely fantastic. I don’t want to give away the recipe, but because I know a little bit about this. I’m a huge fan of Chad Gable, that’s why I know about it, because I … anyway, I think he’s doing a great job.”

– Max has debuted Paul American, a reality series featuring Logan and Jake Paul. The 43-minute premiere highlights Logan’s passion for wrestling, where he balances storytelling, brand promotion, and financial success. A notable moment includes a tense exchange between Jake Paul and Randy Orton at WrestleMania, with Jake later questioning Orton’s reaction. The episode also delves into the Paul brothers’ rise as content creators, showcasing a viral clip of Orton hitting 1.1 million views in just eight minutes. Paul American will release new episodes weekly.