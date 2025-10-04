Natalya thinks highly of a couple of WWE women’s wrestling veterans.

In fact, one in particular she feels should be re-hired by the company.

During a recent interview with Ring The Belle, the women’s wrestling legend reflected on her partnership with Tamina Snuka and shared how much she’d like to see her return to the company.

The two teamed together in 2021 and went on to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, marking Snuka’s first significant championship run in WWE.

“I loved working with Tamina,” Natalya said. “When she was in our locker room, she was one of the most giving, selfless, amazing people to work with, and Tamina does not get enough credit because she was in a lot of great matches. I loved working against her. I loved working with her. And she is one of the nicest, most special humans that I’ve ever known, and I would fight alongside her any day of the week, whenever she wants. I would love to see Tamina back in WWE.”

Natalya went on to explain why she feels Snuka deserves more recognition for her behind-the-scenes role in the women’s division.

“She didn’t get enough credit,” she continued. “I mean, she was there in WWE for a long time, but I felt that she never wanted to be in the spotlight as much as she wanted to be there for the girls in the locker room. I think that’s so commendable. She loved being the true Mama Bear of the locker room.”

In addition to praising Snuka, Natalya also had kind words for Naomi, who is currently sidelined after relinquishing the WWE Women’s World Championship due to her pregnancy with Jimmy Uso.

“By the way, Naomi is my favorite,” Natalya said. “She might be my favorite opponent. Wow, she was just so fun to wrestle. I love her. I love her so much. The night that I found out that I won the title, Naomi was so happy for me, because, you know, even though she was losing the title, she still celebrated me. She’s just always been so supportive of me. She’s a sister to me. She’s a sister for life.”

