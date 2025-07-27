– At the San Diego Comic-Con 2025 event this week, the first official promotional trailer was released for the new ‘Star Trek: Starfleet Academy’, which features Becky Lynch. ‘The Man’ does not appear in the trailer itself, but will have a role on the series, which will premiere soon on Paramount Plus.

– The San Diego Comic-Con 2025 events also featured a lot of appearances and news about ‘Peacemaker’ season 2.

– WWE Hall of Fame legend Rey Mysterio made a surprise return appearance at the WWE Supershow at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico on Saturday night, July 26, 2025. For those interested, you can check out complete WWE Supershow House Show Results From Mexico City, MEX. 7/26/25 right here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.