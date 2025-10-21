A WWE legend made a surprise return on this week’s episode of WWE Raw.

During hour number two of the October 20, 2025 episode of WWE Raw at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, Stephanie Vaquer took on Roxanne Perez of The Judgment Day, with Raquel Rodrigue at ringside.

Vaquer ended up pulling off the win, hitting Angel’s Wings on Perez for the pinfall victory. Once the match wrapped up, Rodriguez and Perez teamed up for a two-on-one beatdown of “La Primera.”

AS the WWE Women’s World Champion was being beaten down, out of nowhere, the familiar sounds of “You can look, but you can’t touch!” hit the house speakers.

The crowd in attendance went wild as Nikki Bella, in a surprise return to WWE television, ran down to the ring and made the save for Vaquer. Bella and Vaquer stood tall in the ring as The Judgment Day duo retreated to the back.

For those who missed it, featured below is a recap of the match and post-match angle from the 10/22 WWE Raw show in “The Golden State.”

Roxanne Perez vs. Stephanie Vaquer Inside the arena, The Judgment Day’s own Roxanne Perez makes her way to the ring. Out next is reigning WWE Women’s World Champion and the 2025 WWE Crown Jewel Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer. The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one. Early on, Perez avoids Vaquer off the bell but gets slammed down. A bunch of holds and reversals are seen. Vaquer targets Perez’s arm and Perez flips out of the hold. Vaquer takes down Perez and puts her in another arm hold. Vaquer is slammed down. Vaquer then flips Perez to the other end of the ring. Perez tries to pin Vaquer and Vaquer does the same. Perez takes down Vaquer and covers her again and we get a kick out. Vaquer runs away and leaves the ring and goes to Rodriguez to regroup. Vaquer chases Perez and back in the ring she covers Perez for two. Perez slaps Vaquer and Vaquer slams down Perez. Vaquer goes for Devil’s Kiss but Perez counters out of it. Rodriguez punches Vaquer as the ref is distracted. On that note, we head into a mid-match break as the match continues. When the show returns, we see Vaquer settle back into a commanding offensive lead. This time she goes for the Devil’s Kiss and she gets it, to the delight of the crowd in attendance …and the commentators…and all of the males 18 to 49 years of age watching at home. Raquel Rodriguez starts to get involved, but Vaquer quickly handles her. She hits a flying splash to Rodriguez and Perez at ringside. She brings Perez back into the ring and quickly finishes her off. She hits her Angel’s Wings for the pin. Rodriguez attacks her as soon as the match ends. Perez joins her. In her return to WWE Raw for the first time in a little while, we see WWE Hall of Fame legend Nikki Bella run down to the ring to a huge pop to make the save. She does at first, beating down Perez and Rodriguez, but Rodriguez ends up getting the better of her. Bella fights back and The Judgment Day duo bails. Bella and Vaquer stand tall. Winner: Stephanie Vaquer

