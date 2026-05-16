There is some unfortunate news regarding former WWE star Marty Jannetty.

According to longtime friend and former wrestler Eddy Mansfield, Jannetty recently underwent a foot amputation.

Mansfield shared the update during an appearance on the Monte & The Pharaoh show while speaking about the condition of the former Rockers member (see video below).

“One of my dearest friends ever on the face of this earth, and was a great wrestler, had his foot amputated, his name is the Rocker Marty Jannetty,” he said.

Mansfield also used the interview to call on WWE to offer assistance to the veteran performer, noting that he has advocated for wrestlers to be taken care of for years.

“You can’t help him when he is in the biggest need of his life and fighting for his life,” questioned Mansfield.

Jannetty’s health issues have been well documented in recent years.

Back in January 2024, he revealed in a social media post that doctors were recommending amputation of his leg due to ongoing complications.

The WWE veteran has battled ankle and leg problems for much of his wrestling career. He previously underwent surgery in 2020 and later stated in June 2021 that he was “all fixed up” following the procedure.

Marty Jannetty is best known for his run as one-half of The Rockers alongside Shawn Michaels during the late 1980s and early 1990s.