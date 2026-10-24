WWE Hall of Famer and longtime producer Michael Hayes has opened up about his ongoing health issues, revealing that additional surgeries could be in his future.

During a recent appearance on Stephanie McMahon’s What’s Your Story? podcast, the 67-year-old discussed the multiple procedures he has undergone in recent years, as well as his frustration with the recovery process.

“I had the hip replaced in ’20, I had this replaced in ’22, I had this replaced in ’24. I’m so sick of surgeries, and I need more,” Hayes said.

“I’m really sick of the recoveries. The recoveries are the sh*ts.”

Hayes also reflected on his history with substance use, explaining that he avoided taking pain medication following his surgeries.

“You know what’s funny? I would never take pain medication when I had all those surgeries. I was never a pill guy. I liked cocaine. The only reason I liked cocaine was so I could keep drinking. I hated cocaine without drinking.”

When asked again about the possibility of additional surgeries, Hayes confirmed that his shoulder continues to give him significant problems.

“Oh, I do. Yeah. This shoulder’s really bad.”

Despite those setbacks, Hayes revealed that he has made considerable progress with his overall health after losing 50 pounds through a combination of Wegovy and Diamond Dallas Page’s DDP Yoga program.

“So I got on Wegovy about a year and two months ago, and I started doing DDP Yoga, and man, I’ve dropped 50 pounds, and my mobility is so much better now. So much better.”

Hayes continued, “It’s not the hardest thing in the world to do but you get results from it. It’s hard at first. It’s very hard at first. But once you get into the routine… Dallas has made me my own workouts.”

While the weight loss and improved mobility have been encouraging, Hayes admitted that his previous surgeries haven’t always produced the results he expected. He also indicated that another operation on his previously replaced left hip could eventually be necessary.

“My shoulders are horrible. Even the one that got fixed ain’t great. It’s better than it was. I think my expectation level was way too high for all my surgeries.”

He added, “The only one that really worked for me was my hip, because it’s a lot better, yet I feel the left one starting to do the little twinges so that’s probably another thing that I got to look forward to in a couple of years.”

Elsewhere during the interview, Hayes discussed his future behind the scenes in WWE, revealing that Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque wants Bobby Roode to eventually succeed him in his producer role.

Also during the interview, Michael Hayes revealed who Triple H is grooming to replace him.