Matt Hardy believes there are still several wrestling legends who deserve to be honored in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the longtime tag team star discussed this year’s Hall of Fame class — which currently includes Stephanie McMahon, AJ Styles, and Demolition — before naming several wrestlers he feels should receive the honor in the future.

One of the first names Hardy brought up was Miss Elizabeth, who famously managed “Macho Man” Randy Savage during one of the most iconic runs in wrestling history.

“Elizabeth is one that I feel like is very deserving of it. She was really the first female to kind of break through in pro wrestling, especially with her role with Macho Man. She was a huge part of his act.”

Hardy also pointed to Chyna as another groundbreaking figure who should be recognized individually in the Hall of Fame. While Chyna was inducted in 2019 as part of D-Generation X, Hardy believes her contributions warrant a solo induction as well.

“Someone who was a trailblazer and put women in a prominent spot was Chyna, and she was a breakthrough in so many ways. She had a different look, very unique. She would wrestle men. She was such a trailblazer, and she broke so much ground. And yes, it is cool that she did go in with DX, but she is someone who is also deserving of a solo spot.”

Another name Hardy mentioned was Owen Hart, whom he described as one of the most talented wrestlers he ever watched. However, Hardy acknowledged that Hart’s complicated relationship with WWE and the Hart family makes an induction unlikely.

“The first person that pops in my mind is Owen Hart more than anybody else. He was just an amazing wrestler. He was so great. He was so good. He was a good human, and just his death was so sad.”

Hardy praised how All Elite Wrestling has honored Hart in recent years but said the situation likely means a WWE Hall of Fame induction may never happen.

Hardy also named former WWE Champion Sycho Sid as another wrestler worthy of the honor, pointing to Sid’s unique presence and championship history despite his limited in-ring style.

“He would definitely be worthy of a Hall of Fame induction just because he was around. He did so much stuff at WCW. He was a former WWE Champion. He was very limited in his ring work and what he could do as a performer obviously, but he just had this freakish look.”

Another name Hardy hopes eventually receives recognition is Christian. While Christian was inducted as part of Edge & Christian in 2021, Hardy said his longtime rival deserves a singles Hall of Fame induction as well.

“I hope Christian gets a singles bid when it’s all said and done at the end of the day. I mean, he’s one of the best. He’s one of the best to ever do it.”

Hardy also mentioned longtime referee Earl Hebner as someone who deserves to be honored while he is still alive. In addition, Hardy predicted that William Regal will likely receive a Hall of Fame induction in the future given his long career as both a wrestler and trainer.

However, Hardy made it clear that he does not believe Chris Benoit should ever be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, despite Benoit’s accomplishments inside the ring.